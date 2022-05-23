Overbrook Management Corp Takes $963,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Overbrook Management Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,043,000 after buying an additional 102,335 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,245,000 after buying an additional 114,871 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,021,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,311,000 after purchasing an additional 65,737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $440.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,430. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.27 and a one year high of $533.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $471.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.01.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

