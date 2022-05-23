Overbrook Management Corp Takes Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bally’s in the third quarter worth $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Bally’s by 25.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bally’s stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.87. 454,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,108. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.61 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BALY shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.
Bally’s Profile (Get Rating)
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
