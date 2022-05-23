Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.53 Million

Brokerages predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) will report sales of $191.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $192.00 million and the lowest is $190.70 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $187.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $774.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $752.00 million to $784.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $849.05 million, with estimates ranging from $837.70 million to $864.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPBI. Stephens downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

NASDAQ PPBI traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $31.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,324. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.87. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $78,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,599,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,068,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,733,000 after purchasing an additional 452,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after purchasing an additional 366,905 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,794,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,789,000 after acquiring an additional 296,913 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

