Pangolin (PNG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.63 Million

Pangolin (PNG) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $7.63 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for $0.0761 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 76.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,516.66 or 0.21537725 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.63 or 0.00487908 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00033649 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008567 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,245,477 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

