Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Trading 7.3% Higher

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.17 and last traded at $17.11. 6,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 168,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paragon 28 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paragon 28 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12.

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNA. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,647,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

