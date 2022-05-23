PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,537 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 10.5% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in PayPal by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Susquehanna cut their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.95. 249,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,923,240. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.22 and a 200 day moving average of $140.62. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.83 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.