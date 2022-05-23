Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $23,571,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,186,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,663,000 after acquiring an additional 23,743 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 98,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 45,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Pentair by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after buying an additional 69,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Pentair by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNR opened at $48.96 on Monday. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $47.42 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

PNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.88.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

