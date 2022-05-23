People s United Financial Inc. Buys 1,980 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Lamar Advertising worth $13,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3,118.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.36. 6,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $93.42 and a 12-month high of $124.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.09 and its 200-day moving average is $112.20.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.