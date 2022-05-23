People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,461 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $12,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,125,000 after purchasing an additional 852,538 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,740,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 475,704 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,482,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 446,932 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,092,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,197,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,013. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.75. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

