People s United Financial Inc. Has $34.89 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,581 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of People s United Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

IVV traded up $7.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $398.64. 121,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,958,559. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $432.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.80. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.17 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

