People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,110 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $21,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.81. The stock had a trading volume of 19,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,929. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.70. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.13 and a twelve month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

