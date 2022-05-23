People s United Financial Inc. Sells 13,108 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,108 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $29,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,857,000 after buying an additional 696,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,263,000 after buying an additional 498,045 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,784,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

Shares of HON traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.34. The company had a trading volume of 89,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,022. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $129.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

