People s United Financial Inc. Sells 1,738 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,813 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $24,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,241,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,302,244,000 after buying an additional 467,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Adobe by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,377,882,000 after buying an additional 349,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 919,409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $521,362,000 after purchasing an additional 324,649 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus cut their price objective on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.79.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $7.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $406.09. 49,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,663,235. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.27 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

