People s United Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,460 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.9% of People s United Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $38,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 120,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.04. The company had a trading volume of 218,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,829,882. The stock has a market cap of $471.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.94. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

