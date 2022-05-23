PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Receives $57.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get PetroChina alerts:

Shares of NYSE PTR traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,627. The stock has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PetroChina has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $48.89.

PetroChina ( NYSE:PTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $114.80 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that PetroChina will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.341 dividend. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.66%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 33,251 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PetroChina by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PetroChina by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PetroChina by 311.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 69,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PetroChina by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter.

About PetroChina (Get Rating)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.