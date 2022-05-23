Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) PT Raised to C$3.00

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Petrus Resources stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Petrus Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

About Petrus Resources (Get Rating)

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.