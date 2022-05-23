Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) PT Raised to C$3.00

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Petrus Resources stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Petrus Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.
About Petrus Resources
