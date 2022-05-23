PFS Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,670 Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth $69,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CPRI stock opened at $41.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average is $57.55. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

