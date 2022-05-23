PFS Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,761 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,395.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $74.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $124.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey bought 2,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,181.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,150 shares of company stock worth $394,784 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

