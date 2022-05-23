PFS Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 142,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 7.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

Hawaiian stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $822.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.97.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($0.03). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $477.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.85) earnings per share. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 161.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

