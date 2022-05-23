PFS Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Corteva by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CTVA opened at $59.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $62.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.54.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

