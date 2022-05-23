PFS Investments Inc. Invests $233,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 410 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $202,327,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after acquiring an additional 294,118 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,500,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,407,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,972 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $137,935,000 after purchasing an additional 204,941 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $416.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.50 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $184.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $547.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

