PFS Investments Inc. Invests $254,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 928 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,032,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Workday by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 258,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,498,000 after purchasing an additional 41,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Workday by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 370,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,974,000 after purchasing an additional 240,159 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,253,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,442,533.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $422,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDAY opened at $165.99 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.04 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.91 and a 200 day moving average of $242.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,659.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital cut their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Workday from $312.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.66.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

