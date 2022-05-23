PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 254 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $775.65 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $640.00 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,040.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,128.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.35 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,670.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

