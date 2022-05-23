Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 157.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,183 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,192,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,805,000 after purchasing an additional 60,068 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 972,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,454,000 after acquiring an additional 114,159 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 823,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,075,000 after acquiring an additional 14,489 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,370,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 632,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,206,000 after acquiring an additional 103,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOND traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.02. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,209. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $96.17 and a 1-year high of $112.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.77.

