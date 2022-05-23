Pinkcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $405,031.52 and $9.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00210164 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003381 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001342 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00009497 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.19 or 0.00342340 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 461,250,416 coins and its circulating supply is 435,989,980 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

