Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Acquired by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Plexus accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in Plexus were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Plexus by 4.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,789,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Plexus by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Plexus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plexus alerts:

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $96,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $140,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,801 shares of company stock valued at $891,515. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Plexus stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.25.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. Plexus’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.12.

About Plexus (Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.