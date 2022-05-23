PolkaWar Tops 1-Day Volume of $165,619.00 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 23rd. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $827,269.28 and $165,619.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PolkaWar has traded up 7% against the dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 190.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,094.45 or 0.36809570 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.52 or 0.00512661 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00034358 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000252 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 85,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 32,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

