Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 2.3% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Booking by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Booking by 9.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after acquiring an additional 122,091 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,973.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,495,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 2,082.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,317,000 after purchasing an additional 86,428 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $11.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,104.57. 12,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,194.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,294.37.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,790.79.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.