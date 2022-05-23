Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Gap Down to $10.99

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.99, but opened at $10.74. Poshmark shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 3,514 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on POSH shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Poshmark from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.82.

Get Poshmark alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $849.90 million, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.23.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.66 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Poshmark news, Director Hans Tung sold 103,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $1,382,461.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 300,266 shares of company stock worth $4,062,366 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Poshmark during the third quarter valued at about $141,886,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. bought a new stake in Poshmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,364,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Poshmark by 26.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,193,327 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $53,088,000 after acquiring an additional 886,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,123,887 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $39,549,000 after buying an additional 58,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 565.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,679,594 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $21,261,000 after buying an additional 1,427,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.