PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 625,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,671,000 after purchasing an additional 49,015 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,067,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,717,000 after buying an additional 217,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $53.20 on Monday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.11.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

