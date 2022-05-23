Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 98,831 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 634,231 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,831 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in VMware were worth $73,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VMware by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,157,000 after acquiring an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of VMware by 84.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,078 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 2.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of VMware by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,597 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW opened at $113.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.80. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.05.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

