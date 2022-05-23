Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.15% of Las Vegas Sands worth $43,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $33.84 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $59.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. CBRE Group upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.54.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

