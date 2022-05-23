Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 270,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Linde were worth $93,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $3,486,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 73,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,588,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,821,287,000 after purchasing an additional 115,189 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $319.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $313.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.36. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $267.51 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $160.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.31%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.15.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

