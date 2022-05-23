Primecap Management Co. CA Has $23.50 Million Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.84% of Masonite International worth $23,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,702,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 40.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,596,000 after acquiring an additional 264,088 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,832,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 343.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 105,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 40.5% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,556,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $85.55 on Monday. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $72.86 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.81 and its 200-day moving average is $99.02.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.92. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

