Primecap Management Co. CA Has $62.62 Million Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $62,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,878,000 after acquiring an additional 75,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,539,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,028,000 after purchasing an additional 305,627 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,943,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,385 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,296,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,142,000 after purchasing an additional 90,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,676 shares during the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sanofi from €110.00 ($114.58) to €112.00 ($116.67) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sanofi from €122.00 ($127.08) to €121.00 ($126.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sanofi from €80.00 ($83.33) to €85.00 ($88.54) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sanofi from €96.00 ($100.00) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $54.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.57. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $1.7968 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.78%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

