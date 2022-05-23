Primecap Management Co. CA Has $66.21 Million Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,722,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 289,600 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.06% of Cerus worth $66,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cerus by 6,897.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cerus by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cerus news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 57,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $285,528.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,535.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 28,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $143,705.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 663,275 shares of company stock valued at $3,542,919 over the last ninety days. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $5.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $907.49 million, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.59. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $8.06.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 59.40% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CERS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

