Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 201,000 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,499,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 201,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.03% of Chegg worth $46,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 2,703.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 501.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 25.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

Shares of CHGG opened at $18.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 8.02. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $90.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average is $28.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

