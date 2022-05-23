Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 234,600 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,288,925 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 234,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $47,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $221,006,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,474,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after buying an additional 6,064,292 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,891,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,416,000 after buying an additional 3,197,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at about $16,088,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.53.

NYSE SWN opened at $7.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $8.68.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

