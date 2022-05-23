Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 33,270 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,270 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.90% of OSI Systems worth $31,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in OSI Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $778,234.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 74,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,026.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $403,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,790,684.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,420 shares of company stock worth $1,565,228 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems stock opened at $80.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.09 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.80.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $290.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.76 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

OSI Systems Profile (Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.