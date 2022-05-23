Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 35,900 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.32% of Axon Enterprise worth $34,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 31,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.60.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $99.40 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $209.00. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.16 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

