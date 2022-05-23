Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 4,720 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.08% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $20,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZI. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.35.

ZI opened at $39.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 141.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.52. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $2,479,039.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 681,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,543,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 31,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,599,729 shares of company stock valued at $94,101,131. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

