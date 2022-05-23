Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 58,860 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 631,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,860 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.22% of Unity Software worth $90,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Unity Software by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $1,133,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,824 shares of company stock worth $10,026,399 over the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of U stock opened at $41.48 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.65.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.92.

Unity Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.