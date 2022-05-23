Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 91,300 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,518,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,300 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.68% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $52,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,948,000 after purchasing an additional 288,595 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Macquarie decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $15.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.46. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

