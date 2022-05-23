Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 98,680 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,279,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,680 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.06% of Arlo Technologies worth $55,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARLO opened at $6.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $585.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

ARLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

