Primecap Management Co. CA Takes $36.13 Million Position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,601,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,133,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,684,000.

PRM stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.72. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other Perimeter Solutions news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu purchased 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $13,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,840,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

