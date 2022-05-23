Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.20% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $82,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $243.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.96. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.