Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Profire Energy reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Profire Energy.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Profire Energy had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFIE. Univest Sec raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Profire Energy in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Dawson James increased their target price on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 469,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 957,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFIE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 98,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,640. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20.

Profire Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.