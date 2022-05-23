Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.00 million-$193.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.03 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.07-$0.14 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.10. 24,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,828. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.01. Progyny has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $68.32.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.86.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $221,372.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 490,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,418,196.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $5,469,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 514,485 shares of company stock worth $21,912,831. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Progyny by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Progyny by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.