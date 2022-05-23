Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.00 million-$193.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.03 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.07-$0.14 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.10. 24,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,828. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.01. Progyny has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $68.32.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $221,372.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 490,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,418,196.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $5,469,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 514,485 shares of company stock worth $21,912,831. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Progyny by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Progyny by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile (Get Rating)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
