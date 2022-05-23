Project TXA (TXA) Hits Market Cap of $2.48 Million

Project TXA (TXA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $222,190.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00003208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Project TXA has traded 97% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 219.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12,083.60 or 0.40087668 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.73 or 0.00496724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00034794 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Project TXA Coin Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

