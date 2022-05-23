ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas Stock to Split on Friday, May 27th (NYSEARCA:DIG)

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG – Get Rating)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Friday, May 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 27th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIG opened at $153.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.84. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $50.67 and a 12-month high of $164.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 396.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 29,093 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,573,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,621,000.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

